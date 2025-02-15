HP CM Sukhu approves 25 project proposals of Rs 883 cr

Shimla, Feb 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday approved 25 project proposals for setting up new industrial enterprises and expanding the existing units involving an investment of about Rs 883.36 crore.

The projects approved have potential to generate jobs for about 2,830 persons, a release said.

While chairing the meeting of the State Single Window Clearance & Monitoring Authority (SSWC&MA), Sukhu said that this shows that the State continues to attract the investment as a most favoured destination.

New proposals approved by the Authority include proposals by Bauji Industries for manufacturing of capsules, tablets, liquid etc. and Jai Pali Infra for manufacturing of PUF panel.

Rich Printers proposal for manufacturing of corrugated boxes and Richlyns Healthcare for manufacturing of liquid, tablet, capsule, Indo Spirits' for manufacturing of IMFL and country liquor and Kaumudhi Textiles Private Limited's for manufacturing of textile fabric towel are also among the projects cleared by the authority. PTI/COR MR MR