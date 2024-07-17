HP CM urges Gadkari to declare two Himachal roads as National Highways

Shimla, Jul 17 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari to declare the 39.20 km Ranital-Kotla and 41.50 km Ghumarwin-Jahu-Sarkaghat roads as National Highways.

He also requested the release of Rs 172.97 crore for the restoration of various state roads damaged by flash floods and landslides during the last monsoon season. The affected roads include Kullu-Manali, Mandi-Kamand-Katola-Bajaura, and Chail-Gohar-Pandoh.

The requests were made during a review meeting of National Highway Projects chaired by Gadkari on Tuesday.

Highlighting the importance of road transport in Himachal, Sukhu said that no new National Highways have been declared in the state for the past eight years.

He said the restoration of these roads is crucial as they ease traffic congestion on National Highways and were vital during the monsoon season when many stretches of the Kullu-Manali Highway were damaged.

He stressed the importance of the Shimla-Mataur National Highway, which connects eight districts to the state capital and neighboring states. Sukhu requested uniform upgrades to four-lane standards.

Sukhu also said that 69 National Highways had been declared, with alignment reports for 58 NHs submitted for approval in 2018-19. He urged for a speedy review and approval of these reports.

In response, Gadkari assured appropriate action on the raised issues and directed contractors to ensure timely completion of works. State Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh was also present at the meeting. PTI BPL DR