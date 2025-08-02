HP electricity board records Rs 315 cr profit in FY25 after years of losses

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) turned profitable in financial year 2024-25, earning a profit of Rs 315 crore, an official statement said.

Until March 31, 2024, HPSEBL had accumulated losses amounting to Rs 3,742 crore.

"After facing losses for many years, this is the highest profit ever recorded by the board. This milestone is not just a number, but a reflection of the commitment of the present state government to its vision of a 'Nai Soch, Naya Himachal'," a government spokesperson said in the statement.

The present Himachal government, through its reforms, transparent administrative policies and financial discipline helped the board recover from losses and turn profitable, he said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the success was the result of a clear policy, honest governance and a welfare-oriented approach.

As per the statement, for 2024-25, an amount of Rs 368.89 crore was approved for gratuity, medical reimbursement, revised pension arrears and leave encashment, a significant increase from Rs 87.56 crore in the previous year. Out of this, Rs 187.86 crore has already been disbursed till July 31, 2025.

Sukhu exuded confidence that with everyone's cooperation, the board would become fully self-reliant, benefiting not only the employees and officers but also the people of the state.