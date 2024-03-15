HP Electricity Regulatory Commission releasers tariff order for 2024-25

Shimla, Mar 15 (PTI) Power tariff for almost all categories has been increased by approximately Rs 1 per unit but there would be no additional burden on subsidised domestic consumers, an order issued by the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (HPERC) on Friday said.

In addition, there will be no increase in fixed demand charges, it added.

The tariff order for 2024-25, issued by the HPERC said that the Estimated Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) of the state Electricity Board would be Rs 8,111 crore and prevailing energy charges would be increased by Rs 1 per unit for all categories except in the case of small and medium industries, wherein the increase would by 75 paise per unit.

However, there will be no effective increase in the tariff as the same would be neutralised by the state government. Keeping in view the immense role of industry in the overall growth of the state, the commission decided to continue with a 15 per cent rebate to new industries and industries doing substantial expansion.

The state government has announced that it would continue to provide subsidies to all categories to neutralise the increase, the order said.

The below-poverty line consumers would get free electricity up to 60 units while the domestic consumers in the 0-125 unit slab would pay Rs 2.07 per unit as a subsidised tariff against the approved tariff of Rs 5.60 per unit.

The consumers in the 126-300 unit slab would get electricity at a subsidised rate of Rs 4.17 per unit against an approved tariff of Rs 6.00 per unit while the tariff for consumption above 300 units would be Rs 5.22 per unit against an approved tariff of Rs 6.25 per unit, the order said.

The subsidised tariff for agricultural consumers would be 30 paise per unit against the approved tariff of Rs 5.12 per unit, a subsidy of Rs 4.82 per unit. PTI BPL BAL BAL