HP Fisheries dept signs MoU with Central Freshwater Aquaculture Research

Bilaspur (HP), Jun 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Department of Fisheries on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Central Freshwater Aquaculture Research, Bhubaneswar, for making available fish feed technology and seeds of Jayanti Rohu and advanced Katla species to farmers in the state.

Under the MoU, seafoam brood fish feed technology, seeds of Jayanti Rohu and advanced Katla species of fish will be made available by Central Freshwater Aquaculture Research to the Himachal Pradesh Fishery Department.

Fishery experts said that the growth rate of improved fish varieties such as Amur Carp, Jayanti Rohu and improved Katla species is 15 to 20 per cent higher than the traditional species and fish farmers can earn more income by rearing these species.

Fisheries Department Director Vivek Chandel said that the department is constantly making efforts to improve the farmers' income. He said that the benefits of this MoU will be seen in the near future and the economic condition of the farmers will definitely improve.

The fisheries department also organized a one-day workshop on "Importance of improved fish varieties and carp fish broodstock diet in aquaculture" at Bilaspur in which scientists from Central Freshwater Aquaculture Research Institute, Dr. Khutia Murmu and Dr. Samiran Nandi shared information about the importance of improved fish varieties and fish broodstock diet.

They also said that their institute has prepared a new fish diet called 'Seafood' for broodstock fish, which provides better nutrition to the eggs in the broodstock and produces improved quality healthy fish seed.