HP government to invest Rs 1,000 cr in bulk drug park in Una: Dy CM

Una (HP), Jun 16 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will invest Rs 1,000 crore on a bulk drug park in Una district with an aim to make this park more people-oriented, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Sunday.

The total cost of the project will be borne by the state and central government in the ratio of 50-50 per cent, Agnohotri said, while inaugurating a multispeciality Ayurvedic Hospital in Badhera.

The Himachal government will also be responsible for the operation of the project.

He said the project will set an example in development and employment generation for the entire state, including the district.

Earlier, Agnihotri inaugurated a 40-bed multi speciality Ayurvedic hospital at Himcaps Nursing College in Badhera.

He expressed hope that the hospital will earn fame in the state and the country with its special services.

Newly elected Kutlehar MLA Vivek Sharma was also present in the function.