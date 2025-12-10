HP govt asks farmers to adopt wheat insurance scheme by Dec 15

Hamirpur (HP), Dec 10 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has asked farmers to enrol in the crop insurance scheme by December 15 for their own benefit, officials said on Wednesday.

During a meeting of the District-Level Monitoring Committee under the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme held in Hamirpur, the Deputy Commissioner, Amarjeet Singh, appealed to the people to widely publicise this scheme and get its benefits.

The meeting thoroughly reviewed the overall implementation progress and achievements of the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme in Hamirpur district. Deputy Director of Agriculture Shashi Pal Atri said the deadline for insuring wheat crops for the Rabi 2025-26 season is December 15.

He said that farmers will have to pay a premium of only Rs 36 per canal, at 1.5 per cent, to insure their wheat crop. If their wheat crop is damaged due to natural causes, the farmers' losses will be compensated by Kshema General Insurance Company.

The agriculture officer said that currently, the number of Kisan Credit Card (KCC) holders in Hamirpur district is 45,810. Strategies being adopted by banking institutions to increase this number were also discussed in the meeting.

The DC directed banks to prioritize KCC coverage so that maximum farmers can avail of loans and crop insurance. He also directed the Agriculture Department and insurance companies to widely publicize the crop insurance scheme and organize awareness camps.