HP govt committed to foster robust industrial ecosystem: Harshwardhan Chauhan

Shimla, Sep 19 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government is committed to fostering a robust industrial ecosystem through proactive reforms and industry-government collaboration, Minister for Industries, Labour and Employment Harshwardhan Chauhan said on Friday.

Addressing the Himachal Pradesh Economic Summit 2025, organised by the state chapter of CII, Chauhan said, "Despite the severe financial constraints that place immense pressure on our state to meet essential obligations like salaries and liabilities, we face significant limitations in funding critical developmental initiatives. We are actively streamlining administrative and operational processes to enhance efficiency." Additional Chief Secretary R.D. Nazeem stated that the state stands at a pivotal juncture, with immense potential for economic growth tempered by challenges like infrastructure deficits and regulatory complexities.

"By fostering a collaborative ecosystem and leveraging innovation, we can transform these challenges into opportunities, ensuring a vibrant and inclusive economic landscape for the state," he said.

Chairman, CII (Himachal Chapter) Deepan Garg, prioritised resilient and ecological infrastructure that withstands environmental and economic challenges.

By integrating green technologies and robust systems, we aim to create a foundation for enduring growth that balances development with the preservation of our unique natural heritage, he stated. PTI/COR MR MR