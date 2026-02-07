HP govt earns Rs 26,683 cr in 3 years from its own resources: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Feb 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that during the last three years, the state government has generated Rs 26,683 crore in revenue from its own resources.

He said that the state earned a financial benefit of about Rs 401 crore from acquiring ownership of the Wildflower Hall Hotel and it was expected to earn around Rs 20 crore annually from it.

He said that due to the efforts of the present government, the royalty share for the Karcham-Wangtoo Hydropower Project has increased from 12 per cent to 18 per cent, which would provide the state with an additional income of nearly Rs 150 crore every year.

He said this during the second day of MLA Priority Meetings held here with MLAs from Kullu, Mandi and Shimla.