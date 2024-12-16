HP govt planning Rs 500-cr project to rejuvenate apple horticulture: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Dec 16 (PTI) The state government is planning to formulate a Rs 500-crore dedicated project for the rejuvenation of apple horticulture in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

Chairing a review meeting to evaluate the progress of various schemes implemented by the horticulture department here, he said the project will be implemented for five years and it will focus on promoting high-density plantations to enhance farmers' incomes and strengthen the rural economy.

In a statement issued here, he said the government was planning to establish modern cold storage facilities at the district-level that will provide much-needed support to horticulturists.

Stressing on the importance of diversification in horticulture, the CM said there was a need to develop improved storage and marketing systems to ensure fair prices for farmers and horticulturists.

Sukhu also directed prioritising the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under Mandi Mediation to maximise benefits for farmers and horticulturists. PTI BPL TRB