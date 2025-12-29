HP govt to ensure industrial growth translates into prosperity: CM

Shimla, Dec 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the Himachal Pradesh government is committed to ensuring that industrial growth translates into prosperity for every citizen.

The chief minister, while detailing a transformative vision for Himachal Pradesh's industrial landscape, highlighted the success of the 'Industry through Invitation' initiative'.

"Under this proactive outreach strategy, the state has successfully positioned itself as a premier destination for high-tech, sustainable and rural-based industries. Our government is not merely waiting for investment; we are inviting it with a clear roadmap," he added.

"By engaging with global markets in Dubai and Japan and domestic hubs like Mumbai, we have secured memoranda of commitment exceeding Rs 5,000 crore in the last three years. The present state government has approved 683 industrial projects worth Rs 14,000 crore, which are set to generate employment for approximately 32,000 of our youth," he said.

The state government is establishing the necessary infrastructure to support eco-friendly transport, empowering MSMEs and Startups. Strategic focus is being placed on green energy and green hydrogen for attracting investors in leading the transition toward a sustainable economy.

"Besides, through tourism, harnessing solar energy, building the digital infrastructure of the future and transforming the agriculture sector by modernising dairy, food processing to benefit rural farmers will go a long way in strengthening the industrial sector," he noted.

Recognising MSMEs as the backbone of the state's economy, the government has moved proposals worth Rs 1,642 crore to the central government to strengthen rural industries, already securing Rs 109.34 crore in initial funding, Sukhu said.

"We are fostering a strong culture of innovation. Through 14 incubation centres at prestigious institutions like IIT Mandi, IIM Sirmaur, and AIIMS Bilaspur, we are nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs, he stated, adding that currently, 107 startups have successfully launched, with another 407 in the development pipeline.

He also pointed out that Himachal Pradesh's efforts have received national recognition, with the state winning the Best Performer Award in the State Startup Ranking 2023, Aspirant State Award for Ease of Doing Business 2024, and first prize under the PM formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme.