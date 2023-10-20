HP govt will provide all possible assistance for producing quality milk products: CM Sukhu

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday directed the state Milk Producers Federation to make products as per the requirement of the market and ensured that the state government will provide all possible assistance in producing quality products.

Advertisment

A milk processing plant is proposed at Dagwar in Kangra district with a cost of about Rs 226 crore and various milk products would be produced there, he said.

Modern technology will be used in other plants as well, he said, adding that the Congress Party in its manifesto had promised to buy cow milk at Rs 80 per kg and buffalo milk at Rs 100 per kg from the farmers, for which the MILKFED plant is being modernized.

Ahead of the festive season, Sukhu launched new products of Himachal Pradesh State Milk Producers Federation Limited (MILKFED).

These new gift packs will be available in three size packing, priced at Rs 620, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 respectively and will be available at all MILKFED sales centers and district headquarters, a statement issued here said.

Considering the demand for sugar free sweets, MILKFED has launched these products and Milk Cake, Pahadi Barfi, Coconut Barfi, along with 16 types of other sweets will be available in the market as well, MILKFED Managing Director Vikas Sood said.