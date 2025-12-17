HP Ind min pitches for effective implementation of khadi industries programmes

Shimla, Dec 17 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Wednesday stressed the need for effective implementation of programmes related to khadi and village industries.

Chairing the 246th meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board here, he said programmes related to Khadi and village industries should be implemented with special focus on employment generation and strengthening the rural economy, a statement issued here said.

During the meeting, various departmental and policy-related issues concerning the Board were discussed in detail. Besides, matters aimed at further strengthening the khadi and village industries sector were deliberated upon. PTI BPL BAL BAL