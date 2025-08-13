HP Industries Department imposes Rs 44.31 lakh penalties in 895 illegal mining cases

Shimla, Aug 13 (PTI) Taking stern action against illegal mining in Himachal Pradesh, the Department of Industries has imposed a total of Rs 44.31 lakh penalty in 895 cases of illegal mining.

The department's field staff conducted over 900 inspections across all districts, including mining-sensitive areas, between April and July this year, Department of Industries Director Yunus said in a press statement issued here.

"These (inspections) also covered sites where citizens had reported illegal mining through the Complaint Cell. The campaigns ensured the joint participation of local police, administrative officers and technical experts," he added.

"Also, legal proceedings were initiated to ensure offenders are punished through the judicial process. Additionally, illegal mining sites were identified and immediately shut down, eliminating the possibility of further illegal mining in those areas." Illegal mining not only leads to unregulated exploitation of mineral resources, but also has serious impacts on environmental balance, conservation of water sources, and protection of infrastructure, he noted.

"Considering this challenge, the department has initiated coordinated efforts, involving policy reforms, intensive monitoring, and prompt action. To effectively curb illegal mining in Himachal Pradesh, the Industry Department has taken several concrete and strategic measures. The Geological Wing of the department is specifically engaged in the scientific management of mineral resources, maintaining mining discipline and monitoring illegal mining in the state," he said. PTI CORR BAL BAL