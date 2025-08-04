HP procures 2,123 quintals of wheat; transfers Rs 1.27 crore to farmers

Shimla, Aug 4 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has purchased 2,123 quintals of naturally grown wheat this year to promote natural farming in the state, an official spokesperson said here on Monday.

Farmers are adopting natural farming on a large scale due to the enhanced benefits being provided by the present state government, including higher minimum support prices for wheat, maize, turmeric and milk, a statement issued here said.

So far, 2,123 quintals of wheat were procured at the rate of Rs 60 per kg from 838 farmers and Rs 1.27 crore was transferred through direct bank transfer (DBT) into their bank accounts. In addition, a freight subsidy of Rs 4.15 lakh on the transportation of wheat has also been provided, the spokesperson said.

The state government has also purchased 1,270 quintals of naturally grown raw turmeric at Rs 90 per kg from farmers of six districts, and Rs 1.14 crore was transferred to their bank accounts.

Moreover, 3,990 quintals of maize were also purchased from 1,509 farmers of ten districts, and Rs 1.40 crore were transferred to their accounts.

Pangi Division of Chamba district has been declared as the natural farming division of the state, and the government will procure 40 metric tonnes of naturally grown barley at the rate of Rs 60 per kg from the last week of September, the statement said.

The state government is selling products of naturally grown crops under the 'Him-Bhog' brand in the markets, which are becoming popular day by day, and consumers are coming forward to purchase chemical-free products.

To encourage the farmers to adopt natural farming, the state government was providing training to them so that they could grow such crops in their fields. And till now, 3.06 lakh farmers were trained in the state, and 38,437 hectares of land of 3,584 gram panchayats have been brought under natural farming, and over 2,22,893 farmers were growing various crops.

The state government has set a target of engaging one lakh more farmers to adopt this initiative in the current financial year. So far, 59,068 farmers and horticulturists of 88 development blocks have filled out their registration form. PTI BPL BAL BAL