HP Revenue Dept's digital initiative delivers positive results

Shimla, Nov 21 (PTI) The paperless registry system 'My Deed', launched by the Himachal Pradesh state government earlier this year, is delivering positive results, as 55,874 registries have been completed so far across the state under this system.

An official spokesperson on Friday said that, on the directions of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Revenue Department is adopting new and advanced technologies on a large scale to ensure transparency.

"This has not only accelerated revenue-related works, but has also eliminated the need to make repeated visits to government offices to get their work done. As a result of the initiatives taken by the present state government, visible improvements are now evident on the ground in the functioning of the Revenue Department," he said.

"Two years ago, the state government dedicated the Revenue Management Portal to the public. Through this portal, orders in 1,16,490 cases have already been uploaded. Information related to ongoing revenue cases is regularly updated on the portal, enabling people to access details of their cases online anytime, without visiting offices." He further said that the present state government is committed to ensuring transparency not only in the Revenue Department, but across all departments by adopting modern technology in their functioning.

"Emphasis is being laid on digitisation and promoting the e-filing system in government functioning. Since nearly 90 per cent of the population in Himachal Pradesh is connected with agriculture, a transparent, efficient and technologically sound land administration system is crucial," he remarked.

"Any citizen can apply for a registry with the Tehsildar from anywhere and at any time, and needs to visit the tehsil office only once. This has simplified the process and saved people's time and money," he added.

"To ease the work of revenue officials, the e-Roznamcha system has been started, enabling online filing of the Daily Incidents Diary. Additionally, to promote good governance and transparency, all revenue courts in the state have been made online since September 1, 2025.

"Through this system, processes related to partition, demarcation, correction and encroachment, from filing to hearing, are being carried out under the e-filing model. Since its launch, 5,940 cases have been filed, which have made the entire process faster and paperless," said the spokesperson. PTI CORR BAL BAL