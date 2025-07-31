HP revenue min meets farmer, horticulture bodies, assures support in land-related issues

Shimla, Jul 31 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Thursday meet with representatives of the Seb Utpadak Sangh, Sanyukt Kisan Manch, and Kisan Sabha and assured them full support.

During the meeting, the minister had a detailed discussion regarding the various challenges being faced by farmers and horticulturists across the state.

The representatives told the minister that land in villages, which is recorded under individual's names in revenue records, should not be treated as forest land.

They further stated that the Supreme Court in several judgments directed to carry out proper demarcation before eviction. The representatives also requested the state government to actively defend pending cases in courts on behalf of farmers and orchardists.

The minister said the government is committed to protecting the interests of farmers and horticulturists and appropriate decisions will be taken in their favour.

He added that the additional chief secretary (forest and revenue) will soon hold a detailed meeting with representatives of these organisations to discuss each issue thoroughly. PTI COR TRB