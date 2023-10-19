HP starts selling refurbished laptops in India

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) PC maker HP on Thursday said it has started selling refurbished laptops in India to push their adoption among small and medium businesses as well consumers in small towns.

India is the first market for HP to launch its refurbished PC initiative, with plans to expand in other regions in 2024, the company said.

"HP's certified partner will source devices from enterprise, and retail consumers and refurbish them as per the standards defined by HP. Post refurbishment, the partner will sell and provide comprehensive post-sales support, including warranty," the company said in a statement.

In India, the refurbishment programme is being operated on a subscription model, allowing businesses to access the latest tech for 6, 12, or 24 months, which is now being expanded to offering refurbished PCs to retail customers and small businesses on transactional basis, the statement said.

HP's programme will be initially for notebooks and gradually diversify into more offerings.

"Recognizing the limited PC adoption in rural and smaller towns, we aim to transform this landscape. It's a game-changer for those facing financial constraints, opening doors to PC usage. Students gain educational resources, small enterprises enhance productivity, and startups find a cost-effective tech solution, all contributing to a more digitally inclusive society," HP India market Vice President Gurpreet Singh Brar said.

HP has set a goal to achieve 75 per cent circularity for products and packaging by 2030. PTI PRS HVA