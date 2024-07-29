HP unveils its most powerful AI PCs

Bengaluru, Jul 29 (PTI) HP unveiled its most powerful PCs yet, which are designed and engineered around the Snapdragon® X Elite processor 5 and Neural Processing Unit (NPU) 6, on Monday.

The newly launched laptops include the HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X, being HP’s first Copilot+ PCs, run on NPU 6 that is capable of 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) to run language models and generative AI locally on the device, said a press statement issued by the company.

“We are at the beginning of a new era of AI PCs that will redefine what a personal computer can do. We believe this innovation is all set to unlock new possibilities and transform the future of work. Our next-gen AI PCs are designed to enhance work efficiency, boost security, and offer personalized experiences for hybrid workstyles. We are excited to see how these innovative devices will drive India's digital transformation and economic growth,” said Ipsita Dasgupta, senior vice president and managing director, HP India.

While HP OmniBook X is designed specifically for creators and freelancers, who need a powerful and versatile device both Elitebook and Omnibook will have features like HP AI Companion and Poly-Camera Pro as well as incorporate 50 per cent recycled aluminium in the covers and 100 per cent sustainably sourced materials for packaging.

Both these AI PCs are designed to create more personalised and meaningful user experiences, revolutionising the way we interact with technology. By integrating advanced AI capabilities, we are setting a new standard in the industry, making technology smarter, more intuitive, and more responsive to individual needs,” said Vineet Gehani, senior director – personal systems, HP India.

While Elitebook Ultra is available at a starting price of Rs 1,69,934, OmniBook X is available from Rs 1,39,999 onwards. PTI JR ROH