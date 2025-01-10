HPCL refinery construction in Balotra important for development in Rajasthan: Sharma

Jaipur, Jan 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday said the construction of HPCL Refinery in Balotra district is very important for the development of not only western Rajasthan but the entire state.

The chief minister directed to complete the construction work of the pending units of the project so that production could start, petroleum products could be sold, and the state could get maximum revenue. Also, he directed to provide maximum employment to local people in the construction works of the project.

Sharma was on a visit to Balotra district on Friday where he inspected the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery at Pachpadara and held a review meeting.

In a statement, the chief minister said that Petro Zone is to be developed in the area around the refinery. He also directed the officials to establish continuous contact with the companies associated with the field of Petro Zone. He gave instructions to take action against the concerned firms and contractors who delay the refinery works.

He directed the Industry and Commerce Department to appoint a special officer who will review the ongoing works of the refinery project and prepare a report in 15 days.

Sharma directed the District Collector to make a plan for the overall development of Balotra district.

He said that as per the requirement, the basic needs of the district should be met by making action plans in the fields of water, road, electricity, education and medical to provide convenience to the common man. PTI AG BAL BAL