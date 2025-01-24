HPCL shares jump nearly 5% as net profit more than triples in Q3

New Delhi: Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Friday climbed nearly 5 per cent after the firm reported more than tripling of its December quarter net profit as marketing margins soared.

The stock jumped 4.91 per cent to Rs 380 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it surged 4.92 per cent to Rs 379.95.

Consolidated net profit for the third quarter (October-December 2024) of FY25 stood at Rs 2,543.65 crore, a rise from Rs 712.84 crore during the same period last year, according to a stock exchange filing of the company.

Profit was also up quarter-on-quarter when compared with Rs 142.67 crore earning in July-September 2024.

Pre-tax earnings from downstream fuel retailing business jumped to Rs 4,566.07 crore in the third quarter from Rs 981.02 crore a year back and Rs 1,285.96 crore in the preceding quarter.

Income from operations was almost unchanged at Rs 1.18 lakh crore, according to the HPCL filing.