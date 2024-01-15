HPL Electric bags smart meters order worth Rs 240 cr

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Electric equipment maker HPL Electric and Power has bagged an order worth Rs 240 crore for smart meters from Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP).

This accomplishment adds to HPL's already existing significant order pipeline, reinforcing its ongoing upward momentum in the dynamic smart meter sector, a company statement said.

According to the statement, HPL Electric and Power on Monday announced a major win with smart meter orders totalling Rs 240 crore from AMISP clients in the normal course of business.

"These developments herald a future of stability and growth for HPL in the smart metering industry," Gautam Seth, Joint Managing Director of HPL Electric, said in the statement.

The company manufactures and sells its products under the umbrella brand 'HPL'.