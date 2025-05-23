HPL Electric & Power Q4 profit jumps nearly 3-fold to Rs 37.28 cr

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) HPL Electric & Power has reported a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 37.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, on higher revenue.

The company had reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 13.72 crore in the year-ago period, HPL Electric & Power said in a release.

Revenue of the company increased by 16.14 per cent to Rs 492.54 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 424.09 crore in Q4 FY24.

For the full FY25, the company's PAT more than doubled year-on-year to Rs 93.99 crore, from Rs 43.63 crore, reflecting the benefits of fixed-cost leverage, moderated finance costs, and operational efficiency, the statement said.

While, revenue from operations increased 16.39 per cent in FY25 to Rs 1,700.24 crore, up from Rs 1,460.86 crore.

"Our balance sheet remains a source of strength. Net debt-to-EBITDA stays comfortably below 1.5 times, giving us room to invest in capacity, automation and technology without straining leverage.

"As we look to FY 2026 our priorities are clear: scale up manufacturing to meet rising meter demand, deepen automation in relay and switchgear production, and sharpen our product development pipeline," said HPL Electric and Power CFO & Joint MD Gautam Seth. PTI DRR HVA