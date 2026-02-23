HPPCL declares Patel Engineering as lowest bidder for Rs 910 cr dam project

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Patel Engineering has been declared as the lowest bidder by Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation for the development of package 1 of the Renuka Ji Dam project valued at Rs 910.08 crore.

The project, located at village Dadahu in Sirmaur district of the state, is scheduled to be completed within a timeline of 30 months, Patel Engineering said in a statement on Monday.

The company said it has been declared lowest bidder by Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (HPPCL) for the construction of package 1 of Renuka Ji dam project in Himachal Pradesh at a cost of Rs 910.08 crore including GST.

The scope of works under this package comprises the construction of three diversion tunnels, each with a diameter of 9.5 meters and lengths of 1379 meters, 1468 meters, and 1590 meters, respectively.

The company's managing director, Kavita Shirvairkar, said: "This project not only strengthens our portfolio but also positions us to contribute meaningfully to sustainable water management and hydropower development..

The project is critical for enhancing water storage capacity, ensuring a reliable water supply, and supporting hydropower generation, Shirvairkar said.

Mumbai-based Patel Engineering Ltd has executed over 85 dams projects, 40 hydroelectric projects, and more than 300 km of tunnelling for central PSUs and state government organisations in India and overseas, the statement said. PTI ABI MR