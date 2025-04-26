HPTDC annual turnover crosses record Rs 100 cr mark: R S Bali

Shimla, Apr 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation's annual turnover has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark for the first time ever, rising to Rs 107 crore, its chairman R S Bali said on Saturday.

Addressing reporters here, he stressed the need for renovation and maintenance of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) hotels and said that "we have requested the government for the grant of Rs 300 crore from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to be spent on the renovation of HPTDC hotels.

Bali said that this move was aimed to enhance profitability and increase the turnover to Rs 300 crore in the near future.

"HPTDC has achieved the highest-ever income in the last two and a half years. The annual turnover of the Corporation has risen from Rs 78 crore to Rs 107 crore, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark for the first time in its history, despite the challenges posed by natural disasters," Bali said.

He said that HPTDC would now procure food items and other essential supplies directly from the Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation and informed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed between HPTDC and Food Supplies Corporation today.

As per the agreement, the HPTDC would procure goods worth Rs 20 to 25 crore annually through the Food and Supplies Corporation. This agreement would benefit HPTDC by ensuring the availability of quality supplies at lower rates as compared to the open market.

At present, the HPTDC makes annual market purchases worth around Rs 30 to 40 crore. As per the new arrangement, the Food and Supplies Corporation would supply A-grade material to HPTDC hotels, including rations, groceries and other essential items.

Quality parameters have been mutually agreed upon and shared with the Corporation to ensure the highest standards and HPTDC would make payments to the Corporation within a period of one and a half months, he added.

Bali said that during the last Board of Directors meeting in 2022, it was decided to provide gratuity to employees under the revised pay scales of 2016 and a total of Rs 41 crore has been disbursed to employees, in comparison to Rs 26 crore distributed during the five-year tenure of the previous government.