HR tech firm Vantage Circle weighing business expansion in Europe, southeast Asia in 2025

Guwahati, Jan 10 (PTI) HR technology firm Vantage Circle on Friday said it is exploring new markets in Europe and southeast Asia as it aims at expanding businesses in several regions around the world during the current year.

As part of the expansion plans, the Guwahati-based company will also ramp up manpower in its India and US offices by nearly 10 per cent in 2025, an official said.

"In 2023, we expanded into the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region, marking a significant step in our global growth strategy. We aim at establishing the company as a global leader in employee engagement and recognition solutions," Vantage Circle CTO and co-founder Anjan Pathak told PTI in an interview.

The company aims at creating a stronger global presence by forging strategic partnerships, enhancing product offerings and delivering innovative solutions tailored to diverse markets, he added.

Asked about expansion plans, Pathak said, "Moving forward, we plan to deepen our presence in North America and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, while actively exploring new markets in Europe and Southeast Asia." He, however, did not specify the countries in these two regions that the company is looking to venture for its business expansions.

Talking about its future plans, Pathak said, "Our goals include strengthening our foothold in international markets, especially in the US region, expanding our social initiatives and continuing to create a workplace that prioritises employee well-being, learning and development." Not just in India, the company is planning to expand the team in the Gulf countries to further strengthen its operational presence in the region, he added.

On its businesses in 2024, Pathak said: "Vantage Circle has marked a year of remarkable growth and meaningful impact. One of our key milestones was expanding our business into the UAE, while simultaneously strengthening our presence in the US." He also said that the company prioritised exposing its employees to more knowledge-gathering opportunities last year by sending them to seminars in their respective fields across the globe.

"This initiative empowered our teams to stay updated with the latest trends and innovations in their domains. For 2025, we plan to continue this practice and explore new learning opportunities that will further enhance professional growth and expertise," Pathak said.

Asked about the manpower, he said that Vantage Circle currently operates with 294 employees across its offices in Guwahati, Delhi and the US.

"In terms of hiring, it's difficult to provide an exact forecast. But we anticipate adding around 25 or more new employees this year," he said, replying to a query on hiring plans.

The new hiring will take place in development, customer success, marketing and operations for both India and US offices, Pathak said.

"As we continue to expand, our focus remains on building a strong, dynamic team that can drive growth in existing markets and explore new opportunities globally," he added.

He highlighted the company's decision to operate from Guwahati, stating that one of the biggest advantages is the high employee retention rate in the Assam capital compared to its other offices.

"A large portion of our workforce has been with us for over three years, which speaks to the strong sense of loyalty and commitment within the team. This continuity is one of our greatest assets, enabling us to maintain stability, preserve institutional knowledge and drive long-term success," he added.

Vantage Circle, which began as a less than 10-member startup in 2010, has now over 700 global clients having approximately 32 lakh corporate employees from more than 100 countries.

The company currently offers four different products -- perks, rewards, fit and pulse, which are customised and offered as per client requirements. PTI TR BDC