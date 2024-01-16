HRAWI, Ingram Micro India tie-up to provide members with advance tech

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) The Hotel And Restaurant Association (Western India) HRAWI, on Tuesday said it has inked an agreement with Ingram Micro India to help its members with advancements in technology and business practices.

"The collaboration with Ingram Micro is a testament to our commitment to harnessing new-age tech solutions and expertise for the betterment of our members in the hospitality industry.

"By joining forces, we aim to co-create and lead technology seminars that will empower our members with the latest global advancements in the sector," HRAWI president Pradeep Shetty said in a statement.

The partnership is not just about technology, it's about shaping the future of the hospitality sector through innovation, sustainability and enhanced business practices, Shetty said.

Ingram Micro, with its range of speciality solutions, cloud services, mobility solutions and IT Asset Disposal capabilities, is expected to contribute significantly to the digital transformation of the hospitality industry. PTI SM DRR