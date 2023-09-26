HRAWI re-elects Pradeep Shetty as president, Nirav Gandhi as senior vice president

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) on Tuesday said it has re-elected Pradeep Shetty, Director of Maharaja Hotels, as its president at its 73rd Annual General Meeting (AGM).

In the new term, Nirav Gandhi will continue in office as the senior vice-president, Chetan Mehta as vice-president, Jimmy Shaw as secretary and Paramjit S Ghai as treasurer, HRAWI said in a statement.

"For the prosperity and growth of the industry, it needs a business-friendly environment with reduced administrative complexities. We will continue to engage with policymakers and bring around much-needed changes towards the ease of doing business initiative," Shetty said. PTI SM TRB TRB