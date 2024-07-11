HRIDC to conduct feasibility study for Eastern Orbital Rail Corridor

Chandigarh, Jul 11 (PTI) The Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC) will conduct a feasibility study for the Eastern Orbital Rail Corridor (EORC) project.

The proposed 135-km EORC will run parallel to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, connecting Palwal in Haryana with Sonipat through Ghaziabad, Noida, and Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, an official statement said here on Thursday.

It is estimated that 90 km of the corridor will fall within Uttar Pradesh and the remaining 45 km in Haryana.

The task to conduct the feasibility study of the project has been assigned by the Uttar Pradesh government, it said.

A meeting of the HRIDC Board of Directors was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad, who is also the Chairman of the HRIDC.

Managing Director of the Corporation Rajesh Agarwal said feasibility studies are ongoing for the construction of a new rail line between Narwana and Uklana (about 27 km) and a new chord line at Kurukshetra (approximately 10 km).

Besides, the Railway Board has sanctioned the final location survey for Karnal-Yamunanagar new rail line. The HRIDC is working to secure early approval from the Ministry of Railways, he said.

He said the Railway Board has approved the final location survey for the Farukhnagar-Jhajjar New Line, which aims to improve rail connectivity between the IGI Airport Delhi and the upcoming Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar.

He said HRIDC is conducting a feasibility study to elevate the Kaithal railway track, including the Kaithal Railway Station, to eliminate already planned three level crossings. PTI SUN TRB