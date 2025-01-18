Hrithik Roshan rents out office space in Mumbai for Rs 5.62 lakh per month

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has rented out his premium commercial property at Rs 5.62 lakh per month, real estate consultant Square Yards said.

In a statement on Saturday, Square Yards said it has reviewed the property registration documents.

"Hrithik Roshan has given on rent his premium commercial property, securing a monthly rental income of Rs 5,62,000," the consultant said.

The commercial property is located in Lotus Corporate Park project developed by Lotus Developers at Goregaon, Mumbai. Spanning 27.55 acres, this ready-to-move-in project offers modern office spaces.

As per the IGR registration documents, the commercial space given on rent by the actor measures 2,727 square feet.

The transaction includes a stamp duty payment of Rs 88,000 and a registration fee of Rs 1,000, the statement said. PTI MJH MJH ANU ANU