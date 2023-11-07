HRTC amends freight charges for carrying goods

Shimla, Nov 7 (PTI) Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) on Tuesday amended the freight charges for carrying luggage, vegetables, fruits, flower boxes and other goods with and without passengers in HRTC buses.

An official notification has been issued in this regard.

After a meeting with the Board of Directors of Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) on October 17, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri who also holds the portfolio of the transport department stated that there would be no increase in the bus fare but people using buses as a courier to transport luggage without travelling would be charged.

As per the notification, one passenger fare would be charged for each bag without a passenger while two pieces of luggage or 30 kg would be free with the passenger and after that luggage weighing over 15 kg would be charged one-fourth of the passenger ticket.

Wheelchairs and children's trolleys will be free with passengers and would be charged one-fourth ticket without them while children's bicycles would be charged half ticket with a passenger and a full ticket if transported as goods.

One apple box with a passenger would be free and a half ticket would be charged for another box while a full ticket would be charged for an apple box without a passenger. Pet animals are allowed only in non-AC buses and would be charged full ticket with the passenger. PTI COR BPL MR