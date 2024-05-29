HSBC fined Rs 36.38 lakh by Reserve Bank for FEMA violations

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) The Reserve Bank on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 36.38 lakh on foreign lender HSBC for Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations.

The central bank said reporting requirements under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme of FEMA, 1999 were not followed by HSBC.

The RBI had issued a show cause notice to HSBC, in response to which the bank submitted a written reply and also made oral submissions.

"After considering the facts of the case and the bank's reply in the matter, the Reserve Bank of India came to the conclusion that the violations were substantiated and warranted imposition of penalty," it said.