HSBC inaugurates branch in Lucknow

Lucknow, Dec 19 (PTI) HSBC India inaugurated a new branch in Lucknow on Friday.

Following the Reserve Bank of India's approval earlier this year to open 20 new branches, the Lucknow branch becomes HSBC's 30th branch in India.

Sandeep Batra, Head, International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India, said, "Given the rapid economic growth and wealth creation in the state, there is a growing interest among both domestic and global companies as well as individuals to establish and expand their presence here." "As India's leading international bank, we are committed to supporting our clients in accessing opportunities both within India and globally, and in achieving their financial goals. Our new branch in Lucknow reflects this commitment to delivering world-class banking solutions closer to where our customers need us," Batra said.

The bank plans to open new branches in Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Faridabad, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Ludhiana, Mysuru, Nagpur, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Patna, Rajkot, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, and Visakhapatnam.

Deputy Chief Minister of UP Brajesh Pathak was also present on this occasion.

