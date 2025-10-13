HSBC India launches digital payment management solution for e-comm merchants

Mumbai, Oct 13 (PTI) HSBC India on Monday launched a digital payment management solution for e-commerce merchants.

The 'HSBC Digital Services' is designed to streamline payment processes, and lets merchants accept a broad range of payment methods through a single contract and interface, a statement said.

**** HDFC Bank provides seed funding to senior citizens-focused 'Walkabout' *The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Monday said it has provided seed funding to the senior citizens-focused entity, 'Walkabout'.

The entity tends to 'active agers' of over 55 years by conducting events where they can socialize and learn and stay mentally, socially, and physically engaged, as per a statement.

**** Capital Small Finance Bank hits 200 branches in North India *Capital Small Finance Bank on Monday said its North India network has expanded to 200 branches with the addition of new facilities.

The lender has opened new branches in Jaipur (Rajasthan) and in Pinjore, Jakhod Khera, Tohana, and Bahadurgarh in Haryana, a statement said.

***** Citi India appoints Srini Kannan to head digital biz *Citi India on Monday announced the appointment of Srini Kannan as its head of digital, technology, communication, business and professional services, and industrials for its commercial bank in the country.

The appointment of Kannan, who joins from rival J P Morgan, is with effect from early December 2025, as per a statement. PTI AA ANU ANU