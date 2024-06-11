HSBC India launches metaverse lounge for NRIs Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) HSBC India on Tuesday launched a 'metaverse lounge' for non-resident Indians.

Users will be able to experience various spaces like the Amphitheatre, Premier Lounge, Beyond Banking Zone, Mariner's Harbor, Overseas Education Lounge, NRI Oasis and Interactive Zone through the platform, as per a statement.

***** *Persistent Systems ties up with Google Cloud Mid-tier information technology player Persistent Systems on Tuesday announced a tie-up with Google Cloud for expanded reach across the US, India, the UK, and Australia.

The agreement focuses on driving joint go-to-market activities and accelerating digital transformation for enterprises globally, as per a statement.

***** *Aditya Birla Sun Life MF launches quant fund Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has launched a quant fund built around a proprietary quantitative model.

The new fund offer is open till June 24, according to a statement.

***** *Kotak Mahindra AMC launches new fund Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company has announced the launch of Kotak Special Opportunities Fund.

The scheme, built on the special situations theme, has its new fund offer open till June 24, the company said in a statement. PTI AA BAL BAL