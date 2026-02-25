HSBC India profit rises 11 pc to USD 1.9 bn in 2025

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) HSBC India on Wednesday reported an 11 per cent increase in profit before tax (PBT) at USD 1.9 billion (about Rs 17,000 crore) during 2025.

The subsidiary of the UK-based HSBC Plc earned a profit before tax of USD 1.7 billion in the preceding year.

India is the second-highest contributor in Asia to the group's profit after Hong Kong.

During the year, the corporate and institutional banking segment, including cross-border transaction banking and capital markets, contributed the highest USD 1.5 billion to PBT of India.

"In India, we reported a profit before tax of USD 1.9 bn and continued to be the largest foreign bank. We are the leading bank for multinational companies, of which around 50 per cent bank with us," according to the annual report released by HSBC Plc.

The bank launched HSBC Innovation Bank with a USD 1 billion financing pool and launched new digital propositions in payments and trade.

During the year, the bank expanded to four new cities with wealth and international potential, remained the top wealth manager across foreign banks and was the first bank to launch international wealth solutions in GIFT City.