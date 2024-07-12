HSBC launches credit offering with discounts of up to 15 pc in select restaurants in Asia

Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) Foreign lender HSBC on Friday launched a credit offering which promises benefits including discounts up to 15 per cent in select restaurants in Asia.

It renamed its cashback offering christened it as "live+ credit card" which gives access to over 200 restaurants in the Asian continent, as per an official statement.

**** * Godrej Consumer Products introduces newly developed molecule in Goodknight liquid vapourisers Godrej Consumer Products on Friday introduced a newly developed molecule in its Goodknight liquid vapourisers.

The company said there is a need to introduce new molecules every decade and claimed that the indigenously developed molecule is more effective in repelling mosquitoes.