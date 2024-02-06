HSBC Mutual Fund launches new offering focussed on multi asset allocation

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) HSBC Mutual Fund on Tuesday announced the launch of new fund offering (NFO) for an open-ended scheme focussed on multi asset allocation.

The fund aims to invest the corpus in equity and equity-related instruments, debt and money market securities and gold/silver ETFs.

It aims to generate long-term capital growth, help reduce volatility and offer diversification as well as invest across market caps based on prevailing valuation comfort, HSBC Mutual Fund said in a statement.

Multi asset allocation funds enable customers in diversification along with asset rebalancing, it said.

The NFO opens on February 8 and closes on February 22 and will reopen on March 1, 2024. PTI DP HVA