HT Media narrows Q1 loss to Rs 11.37 cr, revenue rises to Rs 412 cr

New Delhi: HT Media Ltd on Tuesday reported a narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 11.37 crore for the June quarter of FY26, on the back of growth in print and digital business.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 27.59 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing from HT Media.

Its revenue from operations rose 8.88 per cent to Rs 412.15 crore in the June quarter of FY26. It was Rs 378.51 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

HT Media's total expenses were at Rs 479.62 crore, up 3.5 per cent in the June quarter.

During the quarter, its total income, which includes other income, grew 5.7 per cent to Rs 451.45 crore.

HT Media Chairperson Shobhana Bhartia said: "The first quarter of the current financial year has begun on a strong note, with both operating revenue and profitability showing growth as compared to the previous year."

The company's revenue from 'Printing & publishing of newspapers and periodicals' climbed 8.42 per cent to Rs 323.88 crore.

"The Print business has seen strong growth in advertising revenue, reflecting our leading market presence and the continued relevance of Print as an effective medium. Our targeted efforts to grow circulation have delivered steady, sequential gains, further enhancing our reach," Bhartia said.

Its revenue from 'Radio broadcast and entertainment' fell 13.18 per cent to Rs 31 crore.

"Growth in our Radio business has been tepid, with the larger industry still facing challenges; however, we are pivoting the business with a renewed focus on growing non-free commercial time revenue," she added.

However, revenue from 'Digital' increased 21.12 per cent to Rs 56.48 crore.

On this, Bhartia said: "Our Digital businesses continue to show steady momentum, with our platforms – Mosaic, Shine and OTTplay driving growth through differentiated, future-ready offerings."

On the outlook, she said, "We are working towards accelerating the growth of our Digital business, while deepening the impact of our Print offerings and reimagining the Radio business with experiential and integrated formats."

Share of HT Media Ltd settled at Rs 23.37 apiece on the BSE, down 4.96 per cent from the previous close.