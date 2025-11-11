New Delhi: HT Media Ltd on Tuesday reported a narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 4.34 crore in the September quarter, helped by its print and digital business.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 6.33 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing from HT Media.

Its revenue from operations was up 6.54 per cent to Rs 451.5 crore in the September quarter of FY26. The same stood at Rs 423.75 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses climbed 1.48 per cent to Rs 495.92 crore in the September quarter.

"Building on the performance of the first quarter of the financial year, we are happy to bring to you another quarter of solid performance, with growth in both operating revenue and profitability on an annual as well as a sequential basis," HT Media Chairperson Shobhana Bhartia said.

Its revenue from 'Printing & publishing of newspapers and periodicals' increased 7.23 per cent to Rs 358.38 crore.

"Overall revenue for the Print business grew both annually and sequentially. This growth, combined with our focus on costs, translated into a further expansion of operating margins," Bhartia said.

However, its revenue from 'Radio broadcast and entertainment' declined by 8.15 per cent to Rs 32.2 crore.

"The Radio business saw a sequential improvement in revenue and segment profitability this quarter. This came even as the core radio proposition across the industry remains under duress. We continue to deploy focused efforts to improve the business by enhancing our varied offerings within the segment," Bhartia said.

However, revenue from 'Digital' rose 9.7 per cent to Rs 60.89 crore.

"The Digital business too has posted another set of strong revenue numbers, demonstrating consistent growth on both an annual and sequential basis. As we continue to scale this business, margins remain suppressed in the near term, which is aligned with our growth-oriented strategy," she added.

Its total income, which includes other income, in the September quarter stood at Rs 499.18 crore, up 4.15 per cent.

In the first half (H1) of FY26, the total consolidated income of HT Media was Rs 950.63 crore, up 4.88 per cent.

On the outlook, Bhartia said: "As we navigate the emerging media landscape, we are strategically adapting across all business verticals. We are driving our Digital business through targeted content initiatives.

"Simultaneously, we are reinforcing the value of our core Print portfolio while sharpening the focus of our Radio business on integrated formats and immersive audience experiences," she said.

Share of HT Media Ltd settled at Rs 26.56 apiece on the BSE, down 2.67 per cent from the previous close.