HT Media Q3 loss widens to Rs 24 cr

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) HT Media Ltd on Wednesday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 23.70 crore for December quarter FY26 on account of provisions related to the implementation of new Labour Codes.

The company had incurred a loss of Rs 3.24 crore for the October-December period of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing from HT Media.

HT Media had exceptional items (net loss) totalling Rs 40.35 crore in the December quarter. This includes the incremental impact of Rs 39.91 crore from the changes in the implementation of new labour codes and an exceptional loss of Rs 39 lakh.

It had reported a profit before exceptional items and tax, which was up over two-fold to Rs 13.33 crore. This was at Rs 6.39 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations was up 1.4 per cent to Rs 496.61 crore in the December quarter of FY26.

"The third quarter of the financial year saw the company make consistent operational progress, characterised by stable topline performance and a steady growth in overall profitability. These results reinforce the effectiveness of our ongoing operational initiatives to strengthen our businesses," HT Media Chairperson Shobhana Bhartia said.

Revenue from 'printing & publishing of newspapers and periodicals' was up 2.07 per cent to Rs 394.84 crore.

"Our core Print segment continues to demonstrate resilience, posting growth on both an annual and sequential basis. This performance was largely driven by strong growth in advertising – particularly in our English language titles – alongside steady circulation revenues," she said.

The combination of these gains and a disciplined approach to costs has translated into meaningful growth in profitability, Bhartia added.

However, its revenue from 'Radio broadcast and entertainment' was down 34.08 per cent to Rs 33.7 crore.

"The Radio business continues to navigate a challenging market environment where revenues and margins remain under pressure. Performance has remained stable on a sequential basis," she said.

Its revenue from 'Digital' was up 29.6 per cent to Rs 66.67 crore.

"Our digital business delivered a strong performance during the quarter, with revenues rising and margins improving. This trajectory validates our commitment to scaling our digital-first offerings while maintaining a clear path toward profitability," Bhartia said.

HT Media's total expenses were at Rs 518.94 crore, down 0.97 per cent in the December quarter.

Total income of HT Media, which includes other income, was at Rs 532.27 crore, marginally up 0.34 per cent in Q3/FY'26.

On the outlook, Bhartia said:"Looking ahead, we remain focused on sustaining the momentum seen this quarter across our business portfolio." "By leveraging the enduring strength of our established Print mastheads, recalibrating our Radio offerings, and further scaling up our new-age digital platforms, we continue to reinforce our commitment to delivering trusted journalism and high-quality content to our diverse audience,” she said.

Share of HT Media Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 23 apiece on BSE, up 3.14 per cent from the previous close.