Hubballi-Dharwad awards Genesys digital twin 3D map contract

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Advanced mapping company Genesys International Corporation Ltd has won a contract to create a digital 3D map of the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad in Karnataka, the firm said Monday.

With a Rs 21.45 crore contract from Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC), Genesys' Digital Twin technology proposes to enhance governance and improve infrastructure management through precision mapping, the company said in a statement.

"Part of the New India Map Stack, this project showcases the power of high-precision digital twins, which will create a 3D representation of Hubballi-Dharwad, modernising property tax systems, urban planning, and governance," it added.

The 11-zone GIS mapping project, priced at Rs 1.95 crore per zone, will optimise property tax collection and update municipal records.

Genesys' proprietary technology will help identify unregistered properties, streamline taxation, and assist in driving revenue growth for urban development.

"Accurate data is key to effective urban planning. Genesys' Digital Twin models will provide HDMC with a detailed city overview, enabling real-time monitoring and efficient governance," the statement said.

High-resolution geospatial data will enhance municipal operations, traffic control, disaster management, and infrastructure planning.

"With this initiative, we reaffirm our commitment to pioneering work 3D digital twin mapping," said Sajid Malik, chairman and managing director of Genesys.

"By digitising property records and optimizing tax revenues, we’re creating the future of urban management." Genesys' advanced sensor constellation ensures high accuracy, capturing properties, roads, and urban assets in detail. This project demonstrates how geospatial intelligence enhances governance and urban living.

"The New India Map Stack is more than mapping - it's a critical element of India's digital transformation. As cities adopt Genesys' Digital Twin technology, India is shifting toward data-driven urban governance and smarter infrastructure," it said.

Hubballi-Dharwad joins many cities where Genesys' mapping has been implemented and made an impact. This expansion highlights the growing need for high-precision mapping solutions that foster positive change.

Aligned with India's National Geospatial Policy 2022, this initiative reinforces the push for advanced technologies in urban management and municipal efficiency.