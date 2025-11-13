Hubtown Ltd's Q2 profit rises to Rs 32 cr

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Realty firm Hubtown Ltd on Thursday reported a 65 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 31.67 crore in the September quarter on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 19.20 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 263.29 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 139.31 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing by Mumbai-based Hubtown.

The company delivered strong progress across its ultra luxury and premium residential portfolio, Vyomesh Shah, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Hubtown Ltd, said.

Shah said the proposed amalgamation of companies executing projects, 25 West, 25 South, and 25 Downtown, into Hubtown would lead to an addition of over 5 million sq ft of prime developable area.

Hubtown will also strengthen the commercial segment with planned office developments in Ghatkopar and Chembur, Mumbai.

"The company expects pre-sales of approximately Rs 6,000 crore in FY26, taking into account the expected pre-sales of proposed amalgamating companies," Hubtown said in a statement.