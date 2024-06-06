HUDCO extends partnership with IIFCL for infrastructure co-financing, other services

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) on Thursday said it has signed a pact with IIFCL to collaborate for extending infrastructure co-financing and other services.

HUDCO said it "has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL)...with the aim of reinforcing cooperation and collaboration to leverage respective strengths for extending Infrastructure co-financing, refinancing, project management consultancy services and capacity building activities." The MoU was executed by Sanjay Kulshrestha, CMD of HUDCO, and Padmanabhan Raja Jaishankar, Managing Director of IIFCL, in the presence of the senior officials of both the Central Public Sector Enterprises, including M Nagaraj, Director (Corporate Planning) of HUDCO, and Pawan K Kumar, Deputy Managing Director of IIFCL. PTI MJH MJH SHW