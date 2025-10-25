HUDCO inks pact with JNPA to collaborate for port infrastructure projects worth Rs 5,000 cr

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) HUDCO has signed an initial pact with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) to collaborate for port infrastructure projects worth Rs 5,000 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) informed that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JNPA.

"The purpose of this non-binding MoU is to establish and initiate cooperation for exploring collaboration in existing and upcoming infrastructure development and financing & refinancing of port infrastructure projects at JN port for an estimated amount of Rs 5,000 crore," HUDCO added.

The MoU was signed by Sanjay Kulshrestha, CMD of HUDCO, and Unmesh Sharad Wagh, Chairman of JNPA.

HUDCO finances housing and urban infrastructure projects.