HUDCO organises 'Har Ghar Tiranga' celebrations

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), a Navratna NBFC-IFC under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, organised a two-day programme at the India Habitat Centre here as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign being observed across the country from August 2-15.

According to a statement, the event was inaugurated by Ministry Secretary Srinivas Katikithala in presence of HUDCO Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Kulshrestha, officials of the ministry, the corporation and other offices located at the venue.

Katikithala urged people to actively take part in the campaign and hoist the national flag at their homes, calling the Tiranga a symbol of freedom, identity, unity, and honour.

Kulshrestha said the celebrations were a reminder of the nation's shared heritage and aspirations. HUDCO plans to distribute over 10,000 flags through the kiosk at the centre and its regional offices across the country, he added.

The venue was decorated in tricolour, with selfie points set up to encourage visitors to capture their 'Har Ghar Tiranga' moments. People of all ages participated in the event, many posing with the national flag and expressing pride in the campaign, it added. PTI SHB TRB