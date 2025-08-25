HUDCO plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr through debentures

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that the Board of Directors had in April this year approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 65,000 crore through the issue of bonds/debentures in 2025-26.

The Bond Allotment Committee, in its meeting to be held on August 29, 2025, proposes to approve the issue/ allotment of unsecured, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative NCDs of face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating up to Rs 3,000 crore on a private placement basis.

HUDCO is a premier techno-financing public sector enterprise in the field of housing and infrastructure development.

The company recently reported a 13 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 630.23 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 557.75 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 2,945.47 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal compared to Rs 2,197.19 crore a year ago.

HUDCO also declared its first interim dividend of Rs 1.15 per equity share for 2025-26.