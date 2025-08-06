HUDCO profit rises 13% to Rs 630 cr in Q1, declares dividend of Rs 1.15 per share

New Delhi: State-owned Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) on Wednesday reported a 13 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 630.23 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 557.75 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 2,945.47 crore during the April-June period of this fiscal against Rs 2,197.19 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

The company also declared its first interim dividend of Rs 1.15 per equity share for 2025-26.

HUDCO is a premier techno-financing public sector enterprise in the field of housing and infrastructure development.