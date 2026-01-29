HUDCO Q3 net profit dips 3 pc to Rs 713 cr

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) on Thursday reported around 3 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 713 crore in the December quarter, impacted by higher expenses.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 735 crore in the October-December period of 2024-25, the state-owned company said in an exchange filing.

During the quarter, the company's total income, however, increased to Rs 3,505.57 crore from Rs 2,770.14 crore in the same period a year ago.

HUDCO's expenses rose to Rs 2,717.08 crore from Rs 1,838.48 crore in Q3 FY25.

The board of the company also approved the third interim dividend of Rs 1.15 per equity share on the face value of Rs 10/- each, for the Financial Year 2025-26.

The board further considered "enhancement of existing annual borrowing plan/programme for Financial Year 2025-26 from Rs 65,000 crore to Rs 80,000 crore." HUDCO provides finance/ credit facility to the housing and infrastructure sectors/ sub-sectors, with special emphasis on urban development.