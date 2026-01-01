HUDCO sanctions Rs 46k cr loans in Q3, disburses Rs 15,508 cr for housing, urban infra projs

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) State-owned Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has sanctioned loans of more than Rs 46,000 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal year.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, HUDCO informed that the company has achieved loan sanctions of Rs 1,39,151.92 crore during the April-December period of the current fiscal year.

In the third quarter, it sanctioned Rs 46,167.32 crore loans. HUDCO has achieved loan disbursements of Rs 41,346.70 crore (provisional, subject to audit) during the first nine months of this fiscal. In the third quarter, the loan disbursements stood at Rs 15,508.25 crore.

The company finances housing and urban infrastructure projects.